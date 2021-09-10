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"The new ovens" - Dr. Jane Ruby describes hospitals, ventilators killing Americans
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765 views • September 10, 2021
Stew Peters Show, September 6, 2021
The "Money for Murder" scheme continues as unvaccinated Americans are loaded up with Remdesivir and forced into ventilators.
Dr. Jane Ruby describes hospitals as the "new ovens", making a parallel to Nazi Germany's treatment of healthy people.
www.stewpeters.tv
www.janeruby.com
The "Money for Murder" scheme continues as unvaccinated Americans are loaded up with Remdesivir and forced into ventilators.
Dr. Jane Ruby describes hospitals as the "new ovens", making a parallel to Nazi Germany's treatment of healthy people.
www.stewpeters.tv
www.janeruby.com
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