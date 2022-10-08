Halloween Invitation to the Occult Session 1 - Chuck Missler

Koinonia House, Chuck Missler





Premiered Oct 6, 2022 The celebration of the pagan festival of Halloween is now a multi-billion dollar merchandiser's market. Fifty percent of Americans will decorate for Halloween (compared to over 80% for Christmas). It is now the third most popular party activity, after the Superbowl and New Year's Eve.





This is always a difficult time for Christians, especially those with children. It is also a dangerous time for some, since many of the seemingly "harmless" involvements associated with Halloween can also be "entries" for the occult, and can prove very tragic for the unwary.





There is only one true God (Isa 44:6, 8: 46:9). Thus, only one true religion. Scripture declares "all gods of the nations are idols" (Ps 96:5). All false religion and idolatry is by definition involved in demon worship - whether or not the participants recognize it (Acts 26:18). Hence Paul's concern. The spiritual power and reality behind idols involves demons (I Cor 10:20, Ps 106:37). The Bible tells us to shun occultic practices. This series will help you understand the Pagan background to the modern Halloween traditions practiced today.





