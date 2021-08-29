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Even If You Comply With V-Passports - You Die - Humans are the enemy
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151 views • August 29, 2021
45 minues to approve???
Couldn't believe my eyes watching this video yesterday.
Find Alex Hammer and subscribe
https://www.brighteon.com/155bf85c-da6a-49fd-b93e-8479aeb1eae6
The actors, MSM, attorneys and white coats have already complied because the US Government controls the world. We are the enemy. The torture program was to refine their murderous skills on those who are peddling this holocaust.
Starvation is up next.
Couldn't believe my eyes watching this video yesterday.
Find Alex Hammer and subscribe
https://www.brighteon.com/155bf85c-da6a-49fd-b93e-8479aeb1eae6
The actors, MSM, attorneys and white coats have already complied because the US Government controls the world. We are the enemy. The torture program was to refine their murderous skills on those who are peddling this holocaust.
Starvation is up next.
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