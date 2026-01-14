🥀 Iranians bid farewell to more than 100 victims of the US-Israeli backed insurrection.

There are several funeral videos, only posting this one. Cynthia

Adding:

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Pakpour:

– There is no doubt that “Trump” and “Netanyahu” are the killers of Iran’s youth and the guardians of its security.

– The brutal crimes committed by their mercenaries will not be forgotten, and they will receive a response at the appropriate time.

– The unity of the Iranian people will thwart the illusory schemes of the rulers of the “White House” and “Tel Aviv” against a strong Iran.

– The IRGC is at the highest level of readiness to deliver a decisive response to any miscalculation by the enemy and its hired ISIS