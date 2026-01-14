© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥀 Iranians bid farewell to more than 100 victims of the US-Israeli backed insurrection.
There are several funeral videos, only posting this one. Cynthia
Adding:
Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Pakpour:
– There is no doubt that “Trump” and “Netanyahu” are the killers of Iran’s youth and the guardians of its security.
– The brutal crimes committed by their mercenaries will not be forgotten, and they will receive a response at the appropriate time.
– The unity of the Iranian people will thwart the illusory schemes of the rulers of the “White House” and “Tel Aviv” against a strong Iran.
– The IRGC is at the highest level of readiness to deliver a decisive response to any miscalculation by the enemy and its hired ISIS