Lithuanian Model KILLED by VAXX poison injections ASTRA ZENECA
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday
Prominent Lithuanian influencer Agnė Jagelavičiūtė has passed away at the age of 42. A close friend posted on social media that Agnė died of complications from pneumonia. According to the JV, she took one of the doses recently.

Also an author:
amazon dot com/Pasimatykime-virtuveje-Agne-Jagelaviciute/dp/6094100409/

Vax photo:
pbs dot twimg.com/media/FlL2NumWYAAkdKm?format=jpg&name=large

Source "Jornal das Vitimas"
mobile.twitter dot com/mpatriabrasil/status/1608618735182704640

Mirrored - bootcamp

pneumoniaastra-zenecaagne jagelaviciute

