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PREDICTIONS: JUNE 2022
The Augmentation of Man
The Augmentation of Man
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176 views • June 06, 2022
Channeled messages from the Ancients, ancient teachers of the Creator. Earth changes and fuel shortages drive migration south to warmer climates. An acceleration shortens the length of our suffering, as the economic decline will cause the elite to lose their status.

Sister Judie, 55, while in end-stage congestive heart failure and awaiting a heart transplant, needed to have open-heart surgery to place an artificial heart pump to bridge her through to when she is able to have the transplant. She is still awaiting approval for disability after five months and has no income yet. She also has mounting medical bills. If you would like to donate to help bridge the gap for her, or pay it forward, please visit her go-fund-me account. We greatly appreciate your kind donation! https://gofund.me/315271fb
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predictionskentandreneemillertheaugmentationofmansouthernmigrationprofesynofuelfor heat
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