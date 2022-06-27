Man vs. Bee - Bee Flies Up Pant Leg

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Trevor wakes up for breakfast but is interrupted by a police officer who asks about the emergency alarm. While he tries to clarify the situation to the officer, he's disturbed by the bee inside his pants which intrigues the officer as well. As the officer leaves, he packs the pants thinking he has captured the bee inside, but forgets to zip it, from where the bee escapes.