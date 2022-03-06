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News and Humor 5Mar22
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126 views • March 06, 2022
:17 DeSantis - Florida's governor 'take off the masks'
:25 Kamala - Ukraine littlesky, Russia Bigsky
1:17 Kamala - Hodgepodge of insanity
:11 Russia - Trump overthrown
:59 Joe's crackpipe kit
:31 Something else matters besides black lives
3:33 Reptilian - US Ambassador (Linda Thomas-Greenfield) to UN is a crowned lizard
1:33 Sisolak - Nevada's governor called out
2:33 CNN - Signs and symptoms
:12 Joe's crimes captured on TV
10 clips, 11:32.
:25 Kamala - Ukraine littlesky, Russia Bigsky
1:17 Kamala - Hodgepodge of insanity
:11 Russia - Trump overthrown
:59 Joe's crackpipe kit
:31 Something else matters besides black lives
3:33 Reptilian - US Ambassador (Linda Thomas-Greenfield) to UN is a crowned lizard
1:33 Sisolak - Nevada's governor called out
2:33 CNN - Signs and symptoms
:12 Joe's crimes captured on TV
10 clips, 11:32.
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