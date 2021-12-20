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Cannabis Market Overview 2021
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180 views • December 20, 2021
Cannabis sales peaked in August, falling four consecutive months across all 15 markets Headset currently tracks, with the exception of Ontario who went from $86M in sales in January to $117M in December for a total of $1.095B in sales for 2021.
California led the way with $5.066B, while CO, WA, OR, IL, MA, MI, & ON all broke the BILLION dollar mark for 2021 #cannabissales. However NV, WA, OR, AB, & SK all ended the year with negative growth.
Average basket size started decreasing after June, while the number of transactions increased- indicating consumers were going to #potshops more often, but spending less per transaction.
Brand concentration has remained relatively steady, however, it's anticipated that consolidation will pick up as Canadian companies and #privateequity and #venturecapitalists come into the space in anticipation of U.S. Federal legalization to snap up under-valued cannabis prospects in hopes of a #legalization rally that'll spark the next wave of #potstock speculation.
Episode 847 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…
https://youtu.be/blgpfB2vJuo
#CannabisData #CannabisAnalytics #CannabisSalesData
California led the way with $5.066B, while CO, WA, OR, IL, MA, MI, & ON all broke the BILLION dollar mark for 2021 #cannabissales. However NV, WA, OR, AB, & SK all ended the year with negative growth.
Average basket size started decreasing after June, while the number of transactions increased- indicating consumers were going to #potshops more often, but spending less per transaction.
Brand concentration has remained relatively steady, however, it's anticipated that consolidation will pick up as Canadian companies and #privateequity and #venturecapitalists come into the space in anticipation of U.S. Federal legalization to snap up under-valued cannabis prospects in hopes of a #legalization rally that'll spark the next wave of #potstock speculation.
Episode 847 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…
https://youtu.be/blgpfB2vJuo
#CannabisData #CannabisAnalytics #CannabisSalesData
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