Cannabis Market Overview 2021

Cannabis sales peaked in August, falling four consecutive months across all 15 markets Headset currently tracks, with the exception of Ontario who went from $86M in sales in January to $117M in December for a total of $1.095B in sales for 2021.California led the way with $5.066B, while CO, WA, OR, IL, MA, MI, & ON all broke the BILLION dollar mark for 2021 #cannabissales. However NV, WA, OR, AB, & SK all ended the year with negative growth.Average basket size started decreasing after June, while the number of transactions increased- indicating consumers were going to #potshops more often, but spending less per transaction.Brand concentration has remained relatively steady, however, it's anticipated that consolidation will pick up as Canadian companies and #privateequity and #venturecapitalists come into the space in anticipation of U.S. Federal legalization to snap up under-valued cannabis prospects in hopes of a #legalization rally that'll spark the next wave of #potstock speculation.Episode 847 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…#CannabisData #CannabisAnalytics #CannabisSalesData