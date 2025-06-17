BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
More Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian missile launchers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
45 views • 16 hours ago

More Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian missile launchers. 

First this just posted, moments ago:

US President Donald Trump is set to make a statement to the press following the ongoing National Security Council (NSC) meeting, that is going on at this moment.

Adding: 

💥 🇮🇷 — Fake news station, CNN reports that Trump is leaning toward using U.S. military force to strike Iranian nuclear sites.

Two U.S. officials told CNN that Trump rejects a diplomatic solution to de-escalate the conflict.

Adding, about same from FOX source:

Fox News quotes a White House official :

American attacks on targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities, are on the agenda.

Adding: 

🚨 All U.S. Navy ships forward-deployed at NSA Bahrain leave port

At least 1x Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and 4x Mine Countermeasure (MCM) ships, as well as special operations mothership M/V Ocean Trader, are underway in the U.S. Central Command AOR.

from @ianellisjones:  https://x.com/ianellisjones/status/1935035845204930984

Adding:   U.S. Representative Thomas Massie has introduced a War Powers Resolution aimed at blocking any U.S. military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has introduced a resolution aimed at banning U.S. involvement in the Israeli-Iranian war.

"This is not our war. Even if it were our war, Congress should decide these issues in accordance with our Constitution," Massie said.

Earlier, similar draft resolutions were introduced in Congress by Democrat Tim Kaine and independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

Let us recall that, according to media reports , Trump may decide to join the US in Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Adding just posted, but everything here is recent: 

⚛️ IAEA spots strike damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site

After analyzing satellite imagery, the IAEA confirmed hits on underground uranium enrichment halls at Natanz.


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

