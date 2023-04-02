Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Making of a Farmall M Hybrid Project Planning
45 views
channel image
Pigeon River Farm
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

In this episode, we discuss the project planning for building the hybrid tractor, specific emphasis on the voltage level to be utilized for the motor, and some debate around the decision to go with 144 V DC. One area still in discussion is whether to go with a belt drive or a chain sprocket drive. Both have pros and cons; we will show the reasons in future videos for how we made the decision we d

Keywords
farmall mhybrid tractorhybrid design

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket