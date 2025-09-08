BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Worldwide Secret Society Network
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
52 views • 22 hours ago

Politicians, bankers, businessmen, and media personalities – the biggest names in history and world affairs form a huge secret society matrix. This hierarchical pyramid-structured network is constantly recruiting and placing members in key influential positions. In order to orchestrate world events and policy decisions from behind the scenes, many niche secret societies groom and position politicians, media personalities, and other “yes-men” to do their bidding...


Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay


0:00 - The Secret Society Network

15:48 - The Freemasons

33:51 - The Illuminati

47:10 - The Federal Reserve

1:10:18 - The Skull and Bones

1:20:26 - The Bohemian Grove

1:27:00 - The Round Table

1:35:09 - The Council on Foreign Relations

1:48:59 - The Bilderberg Group

1:57:39 - The Trilateral Commission


#freemasonry #conspiracy #ericdubay

