Big Tech’s COVID Censorship Campaign | Sen Ron Johnson with Jesse Kelly

Like Jesse, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin can't let go of the mass manipulation and censorship of supposed 'COVID misinformation'. The most insane part of it was that the most powerful, prominent people and organizations were all in on it, just so you, the American citizen didn't have true freedom of speech. Sen. Johnson says the COVID cartel will do whatever they can to keep their reputation.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1lrokd-big-techs-covid-censorship-campaign.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=13
