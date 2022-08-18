Weaponizing The IRS

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The IRS Is Coming For You
* [Bidan] sells out American taxpayers.
* Dems celebrate while Americans will feel fall-out; use bill to push climate wish list, which you will pay for.
* ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will target you instead of the rich; won’t reduce inflation.
* IRS trains students to be special agents; wants to get in on the action; is armed and ready to audit you.
* The ultra-rich don’t play by the same rules as you; IRS isn’t coming after them.
* DC protects the wealthy.
* Left has let Hunter get away with corruption.
* Federal gubment doesn’t deserve to spend your $; can’t account for billions in COVID relief, but is hiring more tax warriors to come after you.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 August 2022