Erik Prince: Improving Governance in U.S. and Beyond

In this interview with The New American, Erik Prince, former NAVY Seal and founder of Blackwater company, discusses the reasons why the government hires private military contractor companies. He addresses common concerns over their operations and shares his perspective on improving governance in America. Additionally, he advocates for a discussion on improving governance in underdeveloped countries, which witness a massive exodus of people attempting to cross America’s wide-open southern border. Mr. Prince also shares some specifications of the Unplugged Smartphone, “built for privacy, security, and peace of mind."





The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C. on February 21-24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/





Unplugged Smartphone - https://www.unplugged.com





X (Twitter) - @realErikDPrince

https://x.com/realErikDPrince?s=20