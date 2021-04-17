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It's The End Of The World As We Know It...
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93 views • April 17, 2021
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Liberland 6th anniversary conference - April 17: https://www.runtheworld.today/app/invitation/21784
Free Teak and tiny home freedom webinar April 20: https://dollarvigilante.com/eciwebinar/
INTRO VID: Poor Rona - Rebellion Gaia: https://youtu.be/Q8mQFZCi1lU (rebelliongaia.com) - released May 5th
Rebellion Gaia game trailer: https://youtu.be/seCN2z9DaPo
Jeff’s Actually Twitter Handle: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Marxist BLM leader buys $1.4 million home in ritzy LA enclave: https://nypost.com/2021/04/10/marxist-blm-leader-buys-1-4-million-home-in-ritzy-la-enclave
Minneapolis Target Holds Semi-Annual 'Everything Is Free' Sale: https://babylonbee.com/news/minneapolis-target-holds-semi-annual-everything-is-free-sale
Amazon Creates Online Looting App To Allow The Timid To Loot From Home: https://babylonbee.com/news/amazon-creates-online-looting-app-to-allow-the-timid-to-loot-from-home
The Breakdown of All Systems is the Breakthrough to Higher Order ~ Shunyamurti Satsang: https://youtu.be/Y-EIIY8L3Bg
CNN Legal Analyst Who Celebrated Vaccines Dies After Receiving Pfizer Jab: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/14/cnn-legal-analyst-who-celebrated-vaccines-dies-after-receiving-pfizer-jab
Testing Positive for Covaids After Getting Vaccine Means it Works, Doctors Say: https://www.wisn.com/article/covid-19-testing-positive-after-getting-vaccine-means-it-works-doctors-say
A Danish medical regulator official COLLAPSED in shame during the press-conference: https://twitter.com/FreedomIsrael_/status/1382482507938029577
Pro Vaccine propaganda: https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1382425208418623492
Venice Beach Boardwalk 2021: https://twitter.com/BoardwalkVenice/status/1382347335397642240
In Braveheart Re-Release William Wallace Just Tells The Scottish To Stay Home, Stay Safe: https://babylonbee.com/news/in-special-edition-of-braveheart-wallace-tells-scottish-to-stay-home-stay-safe
Interprovincial Travel Ban: https://www.blogto.com/city/2021/04/interprovincial-travel-ban-canada/
Kanada to Censor Political Taunts and Implement Internet Kill Switch: https://bombthrower.com/articles/canada-to-censor-political-taunts-constituents-remain-fair-game
France flash mobs protect medical dictatorship: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gq9qFvoMKaY
Bitcoin has an energy problem anti-Proof of Work energy/environmental impact FUD
According to one estimate, the process of mining bitcoins and keeping the network running uses more energy than Belgium in a year. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports on the network's vast energy usage: https://edition.cnn.com/videos/business/2021/04/14/bitcoin-energy-consumption.cnnbusiness
WEF Warns Of Cyber Attack Leading To Systemic Collapse Of The Global Financial System: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wef-warns-cyber-attack-leading-to-systemic-collapse-global-financial-system
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Liberland 6th anniversary conference - April 17: https://www.runtheworld.today/app/invitation/21784
Free Teak and tiny home freedom webinar April 20: https://dollarvigilante.com/eciwebinar/
INTRO VID: Poor Rona - Rebellion Gaia: https://youtu.be/Q8mQFZCi1lU (rebelliongaia.com) - released May 5th
Rebellion Gaia game trailer: https://youtu.be/seCN2z9DaPo
Jeff’s Actually Twitter Handle: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Marxist BLM leader buys $1.4 million home in ritzy LA enclave: https://nypost.com/2021/04/10/marxist-blm-leader-buys-1-4-million-home-in-ritzy-la-enclave
Minneapolis Target Holds Semi-Annual 'Everything Is Free' Sale: https://babylonbee.com/news/minneapolis-target-holds-semi-annual-everything-is-free-sale
Amazon Creates Online Looting App To Allow The Timid To Loot From Home: https://babylonbee.com/news/amazon-creates-online-looting-app-to-allow-the-timid-to-loot-from-home
The Breakdown of All Systems is the Breakthrough to Higher Order ~ Shunyamurti Satsang: https://youtu.be/Y-EIIY8L3Bg
CNN Legal Analyst Who Celebrated Vaccines Dies After Receiving Pfizer Jab: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/14/cnn-legal-analyst-who-celebrated-vaccines-dies-after-receiving-pfizer-jab
Testing Positive for Covaids After Getting Vaccine Means it Works, Doctors Say: https://www.wisn.com/article/covid-19-testing-positive-after-getting-vaccine-means-it-works-doctors-say
A Danish medical regulator official COLLAPSED in shame during the press-conference: https://twitter.com/FreedomIsrael_/status/1382482507938029577
Pro Vaccine propaganda: https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1382425208418623492
Venice Beach Boardwalk 2021: https://twitter.com/BoardwalkVenice/status/1382347335397642240
In Braveheart Re-Release William Wallace Just Tells The Scottish To Stay Home, Stay Safe: https://babylonbee.com/news/in-special-edition-of-braveheart-wallace-tells-scottish-to-stay-home-stay-safe
Interprovincial Travel Ban: https://www.blogto.com/city/2021/04/interprovincial-travel-ban-canada/
Kanada to Censor Political Taunts and Implement Internet Kill Switch: https://bombthrower.com/articles/canada-to-censor-political-taunts-constituents-remain-fair-game
France flash mobs protect medical dictatorship: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gq9qFvoMKaY
Bitcoin has an energy problem anti-Proof of Work energy/environmental impact FUD
According to one estimate, the process of mining bitcoins and keeping the network running uses more energy than Belgium in a year. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports on the network's vast energy usage: https://edition.cnn.com/videos/business/2021/04/14/bitcoin-energy-consumption.cnnbusiness
WEF Warns Of Cyber Attack Leading To Systemic Collapse Of The Global Financial System: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wef-warns-cyber-attack-leading-to-systemic-collapse-global-financial-system
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