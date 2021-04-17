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It's The End Of The World As We Know It...
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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93 views • April 17, 2021
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Liberland 6th anniversary conference - April 17: https://www.runtheworld.today/app/invitation/21784

Free Teak and tiny home freedom webinar April 20: https://dollarvigilante.com/eciwebinar/

INTRO VID: Poor Rona - Rebellion Gaia: https://youtu.be/Q8mQFZCi1lU (rebelliongaia.com) - released May 5th

Rebellion Gaia game trailer: https://youtu.be/seCN2z9DaPo

Jeff’s Actually Twitter Handle: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff

Marxist BLM leader buys $1.4 million home in ritzy LA enclave: https://nypost.com/2021/04/10/marxist-blm-leader-buys-1-4-million-home-in-ritzy-la-enclave

Minneapolis Target Holds Semi-Annual 'Everything Is Free' Sale: https://babylonbee.com/news/minneapolis-target-holds-semi-annual-everything-is-free-sale

Amazon Creates Online Looting App To Allow The Timid To Loot From Home: https://babylonbee.com/news/amazon-creates-online-looting-app-to-allow-the-timid-to-loot-from-home

The Breakdown of All Systems is the Breakthrough to Higher Order ~ Shunyamurti Satsang: https://youtu.be/Y-EIIY8L3Bg

CNN Legal Analyst Who Celebrated Vaccines Dies After Receiving Pfizer Jab: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/14/cnn-legal-analyst-who-celebrated-vaccines-dies-after-receiving-pfizer-jab

Testing Positive for Covaids After Getting Vaccine Means it Works, Doctors Say: https://www.wisn.com/article/covid-19-testing-positive-after-getting-vaccine-means-it-works-doctors-say

A Danish medical regulator official COLLAPSED in shame during the press-conference: https://twitter.com/FreedomIsrael_/status/1382482507938029577

Pro Vaccine propaganda: https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1382425208418623492

Venice Beach Boardwalk 2021: https://twitter.com/BoardwalkVenice/status/1382347335397642240

In Braveheart Re-Release William Wallace Just Tells The Scottish To Stay Home, Stay Safe: https://babylonbee.com/news/in-special-edition-of-braveheart-wallace-tells-scottish-to-stay-home-stay-safe

Interprovincial Travel Ban: https://www.blogto.com/city/2021/04/interprovincial-travel-ban-canada/

Kanada to Censor Political Taunts and Implement Internet Kill Switch: https://bombthrower.com/articles/canada-to-censor-political-taunts-constituents-remain-fair-game

France flash mobs protect medical dictatorship: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gq9qFvoMKaY

Bitcoin has an energy problem anti-Proof of Work energy/environmental impact FUD
According to one estimate, the process of mining bitcoins and keeping the network running uses more energy than Belgium in a year. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports on the network's vast energy usage: https://edition.cnn.com/videos/business/2021/04/14/bitcoin-energy-consumption.cnnbusiness

WEF Warns Of Cyber Attack Leading To Systemic Collapse Of The Global Financial System: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wef-warns-cyber-attack-leading-to-systemic-collapse-global-financial-system
Keywords
freedomlibertycovid19
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