Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Decentralize TV – April 2, 2024 – Interview with Adam Curry of Podcast Index – full decentralization of audio content for human freedom
channel image
DecentralizeTV
278 Subscribers
141 views
Published 16 hours ago

Adam Curry of Podcast Index (PodcastIndex.org) reveals the importance of decentralizing the realm of podcasting so that audio content isn’t controlled by central authorities such as Apple or Google.

Keywords
free speechmike adamsfreedomcensorshiplibertypodcastsdecentralizationpodcastingbroadcastingadam currydtvtodd pitnerpodcast index

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket