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2021 MAR 11 World Renowned Virologist Geert Vanden Bossche Urgent call to W.H.O Time to Switch Gears
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120 views • June 17, 2021
2021 MAR 11 World Renowned Virologist Geert Vanden Bossche Urgent call to W.H.O Time to Switch Gears
Remarks: WHAT ABOUT THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Viral Immune Escape [Evasion] or Antigenic Escape? Viral immune evasion is the process by which viruses evade the immune system of the host. Viruses use diverse mechanisms to avoid and antagonize the immune response of their hosts. World Renowned Virologist Geert Vanden Bossche Urgent call to W.H.O Time to Switch Gears. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/03/14/2021-mar-11-world-renowned-virologist-geert-vanden-bossche-urgent-call-to-w-h-o-time-to-switch-gears/
Remarks: WHAT ABOUT THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Viral Immune Escape [Evasion] or Antigenic Escape? Viral immune evasion is the process by which viruses evade the immune system of the host. Viruses use diverse mechanisms to avoid and antagonize the immune response of their hosts. World Renowned Virologist Geert Vanden Bossche Urgent call to W.H.O Time to Switch Gears. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/03/14/2021-mar-11-world-renowned-virologist-geert-vanden-bossche-urgent-call-to-w-h-o-time-to-switch-gears/
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