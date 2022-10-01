Coolio Broke The Oath-Exposed Disturbing Sex Acts He Was Asked To Perform Little Before He "Died"

MIRRORED from Hip Hop News Uncensored

Premiered Apr 24, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7P96DIbv9nI

Coolio Joined The Hip Hop Uncensored Podcast To Talk about being approached to do some weird stuff while he was and artist. Coolio, is an American rapper, singer, record producer, and actor. Coolio achieved mainstream success in the mid-to-late 1990s with his albums It Takes a Thief (1994), Gangsta's Paradise (1995), and My Soul (1997). He is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single "Gangsta's Paradise", as well as other singles "Fantastic Voyage" (1994), "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" (1996) and "C U When U Get There" (1997).





He was also known for rapping the theme song ("Aw, Here It Goes!") for the late 1990s Nickelodeon series Kenan & Kel. Coolio has since gone on to release albums independently and has also become a chef, creating a web series titled Cookin' with Coolio and releasing a cookbook. Ivey originally rose to fame as a member of the Gangsta rap group WC and the Maad Circle alongside WC and his brother, Crazy Toones.