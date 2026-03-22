NATO's Rutti Frutti on Trump's frustration with NATO & European allies.

Adding, from DD Geopolitics:

According to our source from NAYA (nayaforiraq), there is a push for negotiations, through intermediaries, between the Iraqi Resistance and NATO regarding troop presence in Baghdad. The request reportedly comes from NATO.

We reported a few days ago that NATO is “adjusting” its mission in Iraq.

The current situation appears to be as follows: there are no US troops at Victoria Base, while around 60 US troops remain at the Embassy.

US and German troops previously stationed in Baghdad have relocated to Erbil.

The Iraqi Resistance is demanding that the remaining NATO troops withdraw from Victoria Base and Union III base in the Green Zone.

There are also Spanish and Danish troops in southern Iraq operating radar systems, along with Danish and British troops elsewhere, who are being asked to withdraw. NATO is reportedly requesting a one-day ceasefire on strikes targeting Victoria Base to facilitate some of these withdrawals.

Spanish forces are reportedly already withdrawing 99 soldiers, and Romanian troops are also pulling out. Video the other day showing Polish soldiers returning home. There are even around 10 Estonian soldiers currently in Iraq.