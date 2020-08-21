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Govt imposed lockdown must end. Time to take our freedoms back. (MIRRORED)
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96 views • August 21, 2020
Govt imposed lockdown must end. Time to take our freedoms back. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Irish Freedom Party at:-
https://youtu.be/x6h_j_H1KSE
The draconian lockdown is not justified. Time now for the Irish people to take back their natural freedoms from this power-hungry government says Hermann Kelly.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Irish Freedom Party at:-
https://youtu.be/x6h_j_H1KSE
The draconian lockdown is not justified. Time now for the Irish people to take back their natural freedoms from this power-hungry government says Hermann Kelly.
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