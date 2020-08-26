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Wall to Wall: Peter Navarro Talks Pres. Trump Trade Deal Successes, Part 2
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A string of successful trade deals earned President Trump the nickname “The Negotiator-in-Chief.” His trade policies have been integral to the success of American workers and businesses, and are being highlighted during the RNC this week. On Wall to Wall, Greta spoke about these accomplishments with White House Trade Advisor, Peter Navarro.
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