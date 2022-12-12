【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】10/12/2022 This Time, the Chinese Communist Party Has Added Something Even More Sinister to Its Constitution

https://gnews.org/articles/487152
摘要：The point is in the future，if the state makes you fight, then you have to fight。 Your assets, your property, if the country needs it for war, they will belong to the country. CCP also has been reworked\nmaking the party constitution superior to national law. The Party Constitution is the cornerstone of the future and direction of for the Chinese people.
