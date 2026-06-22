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The Russian Armed Forces struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces storage facility at the "Kantsevka" oil depot in the Zaporozhye region.
Adding:
Russian forces have pushed into every district of Konstantinovka, with sightings now reaching the northern outskirts toward the Druzhkovka exit road, AFU soldiers told the BBC.
Kiev's own soldiers are describing the city as a "grey zone" that neither side controls, though the reporting on the ground tells a different story: Ukrainian clearing groups, infantry, and drone crews are still inside, but their positions are being located and hit with increasing frequency.
AFU drone units, stretched thin on manpower, can't systematically track down the Russian crews hunting them. The result is predictable: Russian drone pilots fly largely uncontested, pick out AFU positions at leisure, and strike.
"Grey zone" is doing a lot of work to describe what looks like a city slipping out of Ukrainian hands.
🔴 @DDGeopolitics