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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
August 26, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane has a critical warning now that Pfizer and Moderna have free reign and approval to push out what they call their “updated C19 shots” because these are the first shots with MULTIPLE mRNAs which can only result in faster, more painful deaths; and these new poisons have been pre-approved without any safety data, because the FDA no longer requires testing. And the white embalmer clots…turns out they are composed of industrial metals that should never be in a human body, what exactly are these shots instructing the body to make? This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hgmkt-live-7pm-warning-september-flu-shots-contain-multiple-mrnas.html