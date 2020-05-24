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Lena Pu - 5G & The Wuhan Debacle
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23 views • May 24, 2020
Lena Pu is a mother of two teenage children, her past work involved restoring sensitive environmental habitat for the US Army Corps of Engineers. As a project manager, she worked with all the alphabet agencies for several years and took that experience and training as well as knowledge of environmental toxicology into her new line of work and passion – promoting the health of all life by preserving our natural electromagnetic earth through the use of safe technologies, WIRED tech. She is currently the Environmental Health Consultant for the ‘National Association for Children and Safe Technologies’ (NACST.org).
Lena's talk at Silicon Valley Health Institute:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1pze..
Lena's talk at Silicon Valley Health Institute:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1pze..
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