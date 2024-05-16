Week Long Visit To Idaho

I spent a week checking out Post Falls and Coeur d'alene, Idaho, due to plans to relocate to the area. I loved it. There is an overall calmer, more relaxed atmosphere in that area. I drove past quaint country houses and independently owned grocery stores. The day this video was shot I went paddleboarding on a lake.
