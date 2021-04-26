India Still Hitting World Record Coronavirus Figures

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4/25/2021 India is still hitting world record coronavirus figures. There’s no more room left inside the crematoriums in the capital city. People needed oxygen for breathing desperately. India is now the global center of this pandemic.