The C Word - Dr Kevin Conners Interview, Essential Oils Revolution Podcast

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It would be difficult to find someone who has not been affected in some way by cancer. In troubling times like these, isn’t it great to have access to so much information? Genetic testing can go far to inform us how our unique bodies respond to different natural supplements and protocols when it comes to treating cancer. We have the ability to listen to our bodies and the power to choose our path of treatment. Why not make the most informed decisions possible?
In this Episode You’ll Discover:
• What are the most common therapies you offer in your clinic? (4:30)
• Essential oils beneficial for people living with cancer (8:10)
• Every body is different—everyone gets tested for their body’s unique response (10:20)
• Genetic testing for detox pathways (12:00)
• Cancer causes (14:10)
• How Dr. Conner’s clinic measures its “success rate” (26:30)
Resources mentioned in this week’s episode include:
Frankincense essential oil
Lemongrass and cinnamon essential oils
https://www.connersclinic.com
https://www.connersclinic.com/books