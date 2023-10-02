MAiD & Palliative Care In Canada with Dr. Margaret Cottle & Alex Schadenburg

Eight years ago, assisted suicide was legalized in Canada by the Liberal government. At that time it was only the terminally ill, and those whose death was in the foreseeable future, who were eligible.





In 2021, eligibility was expanded to those who are not terminal.





In 2024, it is set to expand to include those with mental illness.





According to Statistics Canada, the rates of assisted suicide have increased every year since its legalization and over 30,000 Canadians have now died by it. MAiD accounted for 3.3% of deaths in Canada in 2021.





Reports have surfaced of a 23-year-old man with diabetes who was approved for it, a homeless man who preferred to die rather than live on the streets, and it was offered to a veteran struggling with PTSD.





MP Ed Fast has tabled bill C-314. If passed it will stop the expansion of MAiD for the mentally ill.





Here today to discuss the topic is Dr. Margaret Cottle, assistant professor in the Division of Palliative Care from the University of British Columbia, and Alex Schadenburg of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.





They had so much to share in our conversation that we are airing the interview in two separate parts. Today is part one of our conversation.





