FRANK ZAPPA - INCA ROADS
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
56 views • 1 day ago

FRANK ZAPPA - INCA ROADS

Live June 21, 1974

Cheaper Than Cheep – 1974 Unreleased Made-For-TV Concert Movie Recorded at The Mothers’ Private Rehearsal Hall.

Frank Zappa - Guitar, Vocals

George Duke - Keyboards, Vocals

Napoleon Murphy Brock - Tenor Sax, Flute, Vocals

Tom Fowler - Bass

Ruth Underwood - Percussion

Chester Thompson – Drums

Jeff Simmons - Guitar

----------------

Inca Roads is based on Erich von Däniken’s book “Chariots of the Gods?”, published in 1968 in which he proposes the theory that the Nazca Lines, in Peru, were used as a landing strip for aliens, In the spoken introduction to Inca Roads (separately tracked as “Carved in the Rock”), performed on 9 December 1973 and released on the album “Roxy by Proxy” in 2014.

the bestfrank zappainca roads
