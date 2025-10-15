© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FRANK ZAPPA - INCA ROADS
Live June 21, 1974
Cheaper Than Cheep – 1974 Unreleased Made-For-TV Concert Movie Recorded at The Mothers’ Private Rehearsal Hall.
Frank Zappa - Guitar, Vocals
George Duke - Keyboards, Vocals
Napoleon Murphy Brock - Tenor Sax, Flute, Vocals
Tom Fowler - Bass
Ruth Underwood - Percussion
Chester Thompson – Drums
Jeff Simmons - Guitar
----------------
Inca Roads is based on Erich von Däniken’s book “Chariots of the Gods?”, published in 1968 in which he proposes the theory that the Nazca Lines, in Peru, were used as a landing strip for aliens, In the spoken introduction to Inca Roads (separately tracked as “Carved in the Rock”), performed on 9 December 1973 and released on the album “Roxy by Proxy” in 2014.