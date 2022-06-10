WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE USA

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The American economy is being systematically dismantled as gas prices reach nearly $5.00 here in Florida, rents are skyrocketing, crimes is running rampant, food shortages growing daily and inflation will soon be at 10%. None of this is accidental, it is all part of Build Back Better that requires America to be neutralized before the ‘re-building’ can begin. In the meantime, the phony January 6th Committee will continue doing its best Joseph McCarthy impression and keep arresting people connected with Trump. Welcome to Third World America.
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