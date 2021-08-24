© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jon Iverson "Spiderman" Pickleball Song
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • August 24, 2021
Jon Iverson, who supports, encourages and serves the Pierce County pickleball community, gets a big surprise at a weekly drilling session at Fircrest Park. Known as "Spiderman" by picklers, he worked diligently to prepare for the 2021 Washington State Senior Games, which were cancelled after the filming of this video. Jon's positive attitude is known by all and keeps him moving forward in his pickleball endeavors in spite of setbacks. Here comes the SPIDERMAN!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.