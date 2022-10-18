New COVID Bio Weapon Developed At Boston University With 80% Kill Rate

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You can't make this up. You can't make this up because nobody would believe they would do that. But they did!
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Video Sources:
- NewsNationNow.com - Boston University researchers create new COVID strainhttps://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/boston-university-researchers-create-new-covid-strain/
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=634dcd97183bcc0f84658860
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