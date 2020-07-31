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EP 2041-9A Time To Move On Big Tech or We Can Lose America
The Pete Santilli Show
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19 views • July 31, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW 
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EP 2041-9A Time To Move On Big Tech or We Can Lose America

The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet’s Google and Apple, are set to speak before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel. They will present their testimonies virtually, according to sources familiar with their plans.  The panel is questioning the companies as part of its probe into whether they actively work to harm and eliminate smaller rivals, while not always making the best choices for their customers.   The high-profile hearing, which will bring together Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook and Google’s Sundar Pichai, will be a key moment in the growing backlash against Big Tech in the United States and is likely to set up a face-off between the executives and skeptical lawmakers from both parties.   EP 2041-9A Time To Move On Big Tech or We Can Lose America  https://redirect.is/0hz19d3  



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