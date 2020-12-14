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Russia successfully tests Hypersonic Zircon missile!!
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210 views • December 14, 2020
Russian nuclear submarine ‘Vladimir Monomakh’ performs a salvo launch of four ballistic ‘Bulava’ missiles during Russian Navy Pacific Fleet drills in the Sea of Okhotsk.
#Russia successfully tests hypersonic Zircon #missile, flying EIGHT TIMES the speed of sound to hit ground-based target
#Russia successfully tests hypersonic Zircon #missile, flying EIGHT TIMES the speed of sound to hit ground-based target
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