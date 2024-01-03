Create New Account
There was NO pandemic, nothing is spreading that causes death, says Denis Rancourt, PhD
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

“There is NO global warming.” “There was NO pandemic.” “NOTHING  is spreading.” There is NO evidence of a virulent pathogen spreading. “There is  NOTHING spreading  that causes death.” There are some countries that show NO excess deaths, right next to countries that show LOTS of excess deaths.

Denis Rancourt, PhD giving a 9.5-minute presentation at the Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek "Make It Your Business" event in Ottawa, Canada on November 29, 2023.

The full speech is posted on Denis Rancourt's X's account here: https://twitter.com/denisrancourt/status/1740872581987635278

Denis Rancourt, PhD's website is here:

https://denisrancourt.ca

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News


