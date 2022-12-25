VAX NATION: TRUST "THE SCIENCE" (DOCUMENTARY) PART 2 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UWDaRy3RatWX/



Covid vaccines do not stop Covid spread, and there is no medical or scientific reason for governments to coerce or pressure anyone to get injected. Declining the Covid vaccine is a free and legitimate personal choice in a free and democratic country.





Watch Part One of Vax Nation - Show me your Papers https://rumble.com/vs4cua-vax-nation-show-me-your-papers.html





Brought to you by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms https://www.jccf.ca



