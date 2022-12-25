VAX NATION: TRUST "THE SCIENCE" (DOCUMENTARY) PART 2 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UWDaRy3RatWX/
Covid vaccines do not stop Covid spread, and there is no medical or scientific reason for governments to coerce or pressure anyone to get injected. Declining the Covid vaccine is a free and legitimate personal choice in a free and democratic country.
Watch Part One of Vax Nation - Show me your Papers https://rumble.com/vs4cua-vax-nation-show-me-your-papers.html
Brought to you by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms https://www.jccf.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.