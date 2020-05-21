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RFID - MARK of the BEAST?
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20 views • May 21, 2020
They are everywhere these days... Will the RFID microchip fulfill the mark of the beast prophecy in Revelation 13:16-18? They are used in credit and debit cards, but what should our stance be about using them, especially in light of where it is all heading?
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