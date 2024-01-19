Palestinian man used as human shield by IDF

Shocking footage has appeared of a Palestinian shop owner seemingly being used as a human shield by Israeli soldiers, reportedly during a raid on the West Bank town of Dura on Monday.

Abu Ras says he was taken from his mobile phone shop by IDF soldiers, after they raided the premises. “He (the first soldier) told me that he will use me as a human shield, that young people shouldn’t hurl stones. ‘You will walk in front of me.’ That’s what happened and he took me toward the center of the town,” Ras told the media.

The incident was captured on camera, and Ras can be seen being marched along the street by three IDF soldiers, their rifles raised.

Israel has so far not commented on the incident.

Mirrored - RT

