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What happened to Eric Clapton and Why the oil companies plan to REPLACE HALF of their workers
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90 views • June 16, 2021
Clip from the Evan J Livestream 6/15/21. The Eric Clapton video (with a plug for Mike and his platforms). The TikTok video about "succession planning" by the oil companies.
Link to full show:
https://rumble.com/vilf5t-61521-jon-stewart-eric-clapton-succession-planning-censorship-and-propagand.html
My Rumble channel:
https://rumble.com/user/evantalks
shortlink option: https://evantalks.com/rumble
I'm banned from posting to Youtube, and so for now my livestreams go out daily to Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter (Periscope) at 3pm pacific time Monday thru Friday.
Here's my links where my livestreams go (when I'm not banned):
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evantalks/live
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/realevantalks
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/realevantalks
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/evantalks/live
I always post the replay of the full show to Rumble each night.
Today is the first day I edited clips from the full show.
Ideally, I'd love to be posting everything here but I'm already out of time (time to start prepping tomorrow's show) so for now I'm going to post clips here when I have them, and continue posting the full shows to Rumble.
Link to full show:
https://rumble.com/vilf5t-61521-jon-stewart-eric-clapton-succession-planning-censorship-and-propagand.html
My Rumble channel:
https://rumble.com/user/evantalks
shortlink option: https://evantalks.com/rumble
I'm banned from posting to Youtube, and so for now my livestreams go out daily to Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter (Periscope) at 3pm pacific time Monday thru Friday.
Here's my links where my livestreams go (when I'm not banned):
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evantalks/live
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/realevantalks
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/realevantalks
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/evantalks/live
I always post the replay of the full show to Rumble each night.
Today is the first day I edited clips from the full show.
Ideally, I'd love to be posting everything here but I'm already out of time (time to start prepping tomorrow's show) so for now I'm going to post clips here when I have them, and continue posting the full shows to Rumble.
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