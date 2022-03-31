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Veteran nurse speaks out. Brisbane, Australia. 31st March 2022.
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925 views • March 31, 2022
Nurse of 48 years who refused the covid jab and lost her career speaks out In Brisbane, Qld, Australia at the #BlockTheBill action outside state parliament. 31st March, 2022.
Among other horrible things in the public health system, she speaks of appalling conditions and treatment of people in nursing homes.
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Among other horrible things in the public health system, she speaks of appalling conditions and treatment of people in nursing homes.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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