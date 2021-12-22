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First Responders Fight for Freedom of Choice
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40 views • December 22, 2021
Heather Hobbs and Freedom of Choice, a group started by firefighters in Florida who opposed the vaccine mandate from the city officials, are bringing first responders together to ensure every person can choose whether or not they get the Covid vaccine.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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