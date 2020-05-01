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Lifehacking Self Control #6 Arbitrary Habit Formation Triggers Gains in Universal Self Control
jroseland
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10 views • May 01, 2020
Developing small habits in a particular domain of your life increases the amount of self control you have in that area and in general.

Topics & Resources Discussed
1:30 Snack Food
Almonds https://amzn.to/3fa4i3K [Update: turns out almonds aren't so healthy]
2:14 Soda or energy drinks
2:25 Use of hard party drugs
2:50 Alcohol consumption
Nootropics https://www.limitlessmindset.com/mind-power-marketplace
4:12 Sexual promiscuity
4:58 Playing on social media
Evernote https://www.limitlessmindset.com/apps-a-software/475-evernote

#Lifehacking Self Control Playlist https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ac6e1fca-6b41-4c14-9b95-b7e1d88bfb92&index=1
Download the Caballo Protocol http://www.LimitlessCaballo.com

Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858

Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Keywords
healthmindsetbiohackingalcoholdisciplineself controlhabitslifehackingsnacking
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy