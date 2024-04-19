Create New Account
LETS GO BRANDON
Rick Langley
You can't make this stuff up!

---------

Planned Parenthood committed record 392,715 abortions last year: annual report
Planned Parenthood, aided by the Biden administration, committed around 40 percent of all US abortions in the most recent reporting period while its non-abortion services continued to decline.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/planned-parenthood-committed-record-392715-abortions-last-year-annual-report/


Keywords
comedy goldlets go brandonwhat a joke

