America's Toxic Food Secret: Why Your Plate Isn't Safe

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- Article claims United States contaminant standards lag developed nations, allegedly allowing more contaminated imported food products domestically nationwide.
- Author alleges heavy metals, pesticides, PFAS, and biosolids contaminate foods while regulatory oversight remains insufficiently enforced domestically.
- Text argues organic certification often lacks contaminant testing, questioning organic labels as reliable indicators of food purity.
- Author promotes independent laboratory testing, recommends growing food, demanding transparency, and purchasing products with published contaminant testing results.
- Article includes promotional content for author's laboratory, online store, media platforms, and related services alongside health claims.
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