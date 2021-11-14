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Dr. Thomas Cowan and Dr. Andrew Kaufman with Mike Adams: Why the “virus” pandemic is a FARCE
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160 views • November 14, 2021
Are you ready for a paradigm shift in your understanding of the "reality" of a naturally occuring "PANDEMIC"?! Buckle up because this Aug 29,2021 interview is one whopper of an mind opening event. ~JT https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
https://www.DrTomCowan.com
https://www.AndrewKaufmanMD.com
https://www.DrTomCowan.com
https://www.AndrewKaufmanMD.com
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