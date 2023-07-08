Questioning God and His Law: Zelophehad's Daughters

My commentary on the 2023 Pinchas torah portion.
Other videos cited:
Why Doesn't the Church Hold Leaders Accountable Today? Pietism - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i17MQ_OKHRw&t=3s
Severity of the Sabbath - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJiTXYWHHkg&t=8s
The 4th Commandment: Remember the Sabbath - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf53qbq0cEloTc867b6EjjdT
Bible verses covered:
Numbers 26:1-2, 52-56; 27:2-7
Matthew 12:1-2, 6-7
