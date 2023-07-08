Create New Account
Questioning God and His Law: Zelophehad's Daughters
Henry Thrun
My commentary on the 2023 Pinchas torah portion. Other videos cited: Why Doesn't the Church Hold Leaders Accountable Today? Pietism - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i17MQ_OKHRw&t=3s Severity of the Sabbath - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJiTXYWHHkg&t=8s The 4th Commandment: Remember the Sabbath - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf53qbq0cEloTc867b6EjjdT Bible verses covered: Numbers 26:1-2, 52-56; 27:2-7 Matthew 12:1-2, 6-7 Donations: paypal.me/hthrun Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun Gab: https://gab.com/hthrun Parler: https://parler.com/Hthrun MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun

