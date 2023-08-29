Without Fruit, Twice Dead Believers

April 8th, 2018
Are we "once saved, always saved" no matter how we choose to live as Christians? What is the difference between work and bearing fruit? What are grace and faith? Are repentance and obedience required or do we just "believe"? What about holiness? It's time to fully expose the grace twisters!
