Without Fruit, Twice Dead Believers
Fire & Grace Church
Published 15 hours ago

April 8th, 2018

Are we "once saved, always saved" no matter how we choose to live as Christians? What is the difference between work and bearing fruit? What are grace and faith? Are repentance and obedience required or do we just "believe"? What about holiness? It's time to fully expose the grace twisters!

Keywords
gospeljesusrepentancedean odleosas

