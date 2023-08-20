Have We EVER Been to the Moon? - Conspiracy Conversations (EP #18) with David Whited + Flat Earth Dave Weiss

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Watch every Saturday at 2:00 pm CST for a new edition of Conspiracy Conversations as David and a guest engage in a deep dive discussion on well-known conspiracies and mysteries.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -
www.conspiracyconversation.com
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
WATCH PART 1 with Dave: https://rumble.com/v2l4bxo-conspiracy-conversations-ep-4-with-david-whited-flat-earth-dave-weiss.html
Dave Weiss
Link to app: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
YouTube Channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg/videos
A Playlist of Flat Earth Dave's recent interviews:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbvSQjsk4yoBOcWDxMUUkGLx
YouTube Channel: Deep Inside The Rabbit Hole (DITRH)
https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/videos
The Flat Earth Podcast
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheFlatEarthPodcast/videos
Flat Earth Dave's Contact info / Social Media Profiles:
web - FlatEarthDave.com OR TheFlatEarthPodcast.com
Twitter - theFEPodcast
Instagram - theFlatEarthPodcast
Facebook - https://facebook.com/theflatearthpodcast/
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